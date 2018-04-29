Weather: A chilly start, particularly in the north, followed by another day of sunshine

A chilly start across many parts, particularly in the north where some early risers will wake up to a frost.

Another day of sunshine and showers across the north today, the heaviest of these will be across Northern Ireland.

In Scotland the showers will be less frequent than yesterdays. Many southern parts will have another rather cloudy day with a few outbreaks of rain, and it will feel cold once more, with most places under the cloud struggling to get into double figures.

An area of steady rain and increasingly strong winds will spread in to the south east later. Today’s top temperature will be 11 Celsius.