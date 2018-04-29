Weather warnings in force across central and southeastern England throughout Monday

Rain and strengthening winds will arrive from the southeast overnight, turning heavy and persistent with strong winds across southeastern counties. Elsewhere, cold in the north with localised frosts once showers ease.

Cold with steady rain and strong winds across the South East on Monday. Gales and wet snow along high ground, though not settling. Gales along exposed coasts too. Elsewhere sunny spells.

Sunshine and showers on Tuesday, rain moving east on Wednesday. Thursday showers in the north, sunny spells elsewhere. Frosty nights, but day time temperatures gradually recovering.