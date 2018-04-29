Weather warnings in place as heavy rain forecast for Monday

Plummeting temperatures could see rain turn into snow as some parts of the UK prepare for a wet start to the week. Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds have been issued for eastern, south-eastern and central England. The Met Office warned that the weather could cause flooding, power cuts and damage to trees and other structures.

Its website says: “Strong winds are also likely with gusts of 40-45 mph likely inland, particularly during Monday morning, and possible gusts to 50-55 mph along exposed coasts and over hills. “Coming from an unusual (northerly) direction may increase the likelihood of wind-related impacts. “Note that these winds will also lead to large waves, and spray and overtopping around some coasts. “It may also be cold enough for a little sleet or wet snow on high ground but this is unlikely to settle.” Heavy rain is expected to affect south-eastern parts of England on Monday, with the worst forecast for the morning. With up to 60-80mm of rain possible, some places could see flooding and experts are warning of difficult driving conditions, potential road closures, and delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

