Barnier warns of risk of Irish hard border return as he urges action on issue

Video report by ITV News Europe editor James Mates

Michel Barnier has warned of the risk of a hard border returning in Ireland. The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator urged rapid movement on the vexed issue ahead of this June’s meeting of the bloc’s leaders. He also said there could be no withdrawal deal without a “backstop” option, meaning if no better solution is found Northern Ireland would continue to follow EU rules relating to the all-Ireland economy and North-South co-operation. Mr Barnier said: “The backstop is not there to change the UK’s red lines. It is there because of the UK’s red lines. “The UK’s decision to leave the single market and the customs union creates a risk that the hard border will return. This is why it is necessary to have a self-standing backstop solution.”

Many operational details have yet to be resolved surrounding the UK’s only land border with an EU state after Brexit and the issue is top of the agenda in Brussels. Mr Barnier visited the Irish border town of Dundalk on Monday. He said: “We need to agree rapidly by June on the scope of all-island customs and regulations, the safety and controls that we need to respect the single market.” This summer’s meeting of European leaders in Brussels would be a “stepping stone” for the final summit in October, which is the deadline for reaching an agreement on withdrawal, he added. “The backstop is needed in order to respect the integrity of the single market and the EU’s customs union. “Some people think that we could have two different sets of rules on the island of Ireland and still avoid border checks.

Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney greets Michel Barnier Credit: Brexit