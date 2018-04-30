Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus reveal special 'moment' from ABBA's shock reunion

ABBA may have stunned their fans with their first songs in more than three decades - but the return of the pop quartet surprised the band members too it seems.

In an ITV News exclusive, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus said getting together with Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad rekindled an instant chemistry.

"I had this moment in the studio, when there were the four of us plus the sound engineer and I was looking, you know, I remember this, this is so familiar," Ulvaeus said.