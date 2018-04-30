Blow for Theresa May as peers inflict further defeat on her Brexit plans

Theresa May’s plans for Brexit have been dealt a fresh blow as peers inflicted a heavy defeat on the Government in a move aimed at ensuring Parliament has the final say on any deal struck with Brussels. The Government said it would now “consider the implications” of the Lords defeat, claiming it would weaken the Prime Minister’s hand in negotiations with the European Union and could even give MPs the power to delay Brexit indefinitely. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the Lords vote was a “hugely significant moment” and would help to avoid the risk of crashing out of the EU without a deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Peers backed an amendment to the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill by 335 to 244, majority 91, to give Parliament a decisive say on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, including in the event of a no-deal scenario. Former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine and ex-ministers Lord Patten of Barnes and Lord Willetts were among 19 Tory rebels. Brexit Minister Lord Callanan said: “We are disappointed that the House of Lords has voted for this amendment in spite of the assurances we have provided. “What this amendment would do is weaken the UK’s hand in our negotiations with the EU by giving Parliament unprecedented powers to instruct the Government to do anything with regard to the negotiations – including trying to keep the UK in the EU indefinitely.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.