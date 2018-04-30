Can anyone be a successful Home Secretary now?

Here are a few additional reflections on the resignation of Amber Rudd. First, there is little doubt that this is a resignation that has probably saved her career rather than ended it. In the face of mounting evidence that she had not till recently been sufficiently on top of the immigration brief, she jumped rather than being pushed by Theresa May - who felt that, for now at least, the government and herself as PM would have been better served by Rudd clinging on. But there’s the rub. Rudd would have been clinging on, given - as I said yesterday - there was too much accumulating evidence that she should have known of the existence of targets for the expulsion of migrants.

Since the real running sore was the appalling systematic mistreatment of the Windrush migrants and their children, Rudd was probably fatally wounded. If in Thursday’s local elections the Tories’ garnered even fewer votes from ethnic minorities than usual, May would then have presumably delivered the coup de grace to Rudd, to save herself. Better therefore for Rudd to retreat to the backbenches, and prepare a few speeches for the looming post-Brexit battle to lead the Tory party. Of course the departure does not clear up the mess that is the UK’s immigration policy. And it leaves unanswered two big questions.

Sajid Javid has been appointed as the new Home Secretary after the resignation of Amber Rudd. Credit: PA