Confront myths and wilful distortions of anti-free trade lobby, Liam Fox urges

People must confront the “myths and wilful distortions” perpetuated by the anti-free trade lobby, Liam Fox is set to say.

The International Trade Secretary will call for people to champion the benefits of free trade – claiming there is both a “democratic duty” and “responsibility” to build the case – in a speech at the Speaker’s House on Monday.

Dr Fox will say that for too long the argument has been focused on misleading claims about food standards, and that he wants to move the spotlight onto opportunities that can come from the global market.

“It would be a major political mistake to assume that the case for free trade is so self-evident that it does not require champions today,” he expected to say.

“We have seen the way in which trade agreements such as the EU’s proposed agreement with United States (TTIP) produced violent reactions, however carefully orchestrated, in traditionally free-trade countries such as Germany.