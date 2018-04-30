Direct trains between London and Bordeaux proposed

Rail passengers could travel between London and Bordeaux in under five hours using a proposed direct rail link. The route would be aimed at leisure travellers who prefer to travel by train rather than plane. London to Bordeaux rail journeys currently take five hours and 25 minutes with a change of trains in Paris. The return trip is even longer, at six hours and 26 minutes.

Four operators responsible for infrastructure along a new London-Bordeaux route – HS1 Ltd, Eurotunnel, Lisea and SNCF Reseau – are in advanced talks over timetable slots that could be used by a train company. Services would bypass Paris, taking advantage of a 188-mile high-speed link between Tours and Bordeaux which opened in July last year. Eurostar’s monopoly on cross-Channel passenger rail travel would be broken, unless it is the firm which runs the trains.

Eurostar’s has a monopoly on cross-Channel passenger rail travel. Credit: PA