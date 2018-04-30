- ITV Report
The extraordinary moments suicide bomb victim photographer Shah Marai risked his life to capture
From child water vendors in graveyards to shoulder carried sheep at livestock markets, photographer Shah Marai captured 20 years of Afghanistan conflict on a very human level.
Marai, a photojournalist for Agence France-Presses (AFP) since 1998, who had more than 18,000 photos distributed by the agency, was known for his ability to be in the right place at the right time.
He's now become victim to one of the things he worked so tirelessly to be the first to photograph - suicide bombings. He was killed in a blast designed to target journalists who had rushed to the site of an earlier attack.
In 2016, Marai wrote an article for AFP's Correspondent blog titled "When Hope Is Gone", which detailed the extreme difficulty of taking photographs under Taliban rule.
Here are some of the extraordinary moments Marai risked his life to capture:
"The Taliban restrictions made it extremely difficult to work—they forbid the photographing of all living things, for example, be they men or animals," Marai wrote in his 2016 article.
To take photos he had to wear the traditional shalwar kameez outfit when going outside and kept his tiny camera hidden under a scarf wrapped around his hand.
He rarely put his name on photos, instead marking pictures "stringer" "so as not to draw unwanted attention."
He once had to lie to a Taliban enforcer when he was taking photos of people in line outside a bakery. To avoid being arrested he pretended he was taking pictures of the bread.
"Luckily this was in the age before digital cameras, so they couldn't check to make sure I was telling the truth," he wrote.
But everything changed after the September 11 attacks and when America invaded Afghanistan and displaced the Taliban, "Kabul became Journalistan."
"One morning, the Taliban were gone, vanishing into thin air. You should have seen it. The streets were filled with people. It was like people were coming out from the shadows into the light of life again," he wrote.
But in 2004 the Taliban started to return, and by 2014 all Western forces had left the region.
"There is no more hope," Marai wrote, after the last American troops left Kabul.
An ominous sentence at the end of his article read: "All I think of are cars that can be booby-trapped, or of suicide bombers coming out of a crowd."
Two years later he was killed by a suicide bomber in a crowd, disguised as a journalist. He leaves behind a family of six children, including a newborn daughter.