The extraordinary moments suicide bomb victim photographer Shah Marai risked his life to capture

From child water vendors in graveyards to shoulder carried sheep at livestock markets, photographer Shah Marai captured 20 years of Afghanistan conflict on a very human level.

Marai, a photojournalist for Agence France-Presses (AFP) since 1998, who had more than 18,000 photos distributed by the agency, was known for his ability to be in the right place at the right time.

He's now become victim to one of the things he worked so tirelessly to be the first to photograph - suicide bombings. He was killed in a blast designed to target journalists who had rushed to the site of an earlier attack.

In 2016, Marai wrote an article for AFP's Correspondent blog titled "When Hope Is Gone", which detailed the extreme difficulty of taking photographs under Taliban rule.

Here are some of the extraordinary moments Marai risked his life to capture: