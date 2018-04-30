Heavy rain and strong winds clearing from southeast overnight.

Wind and rain in East Anglia and Kent will continue for a while but gradually ease overnight. The rest of the UK will have a dry night with clear skies, cold enough for a touch of frost in many places.

Tuesday will be drier, brighter and much warmer in the east. Western parts will start off dry and bright but cloud, and later rain will gradually spread from the west.

Wednesday's rain in the east may be slow to clear. Sunshine will follow, with showers in the north. Thereafter, dry and warmer in the south, still changeable in the north.