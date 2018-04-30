High vacancy rates in specialist cancer nurse roles ‘putting patients at risk’

Specialist cancer nurses are being “run ragged”, with high vacancy rates meaning patients may not be receiving the level of specialist care they need, a report has suggested.

Macmillan Cancer Support said there is a “startlingly broad variation” in the number of specialist cancer nurses in some parts of England compared to how many new patients are being diagnosed.

It said numbers of new lung cancer cases each year per specialist nurse vary from 62 to 203 in different areas, while for breast cancer nurses they vary from 56 to 145.

High vacancy rates also mean that as many as one in seven chemotherapy nurse positions are unfilled in some places.

It said its census of specialist cancer nurses and support workers has thrown up some major challenges which threaten the future of cancer nursing, warning some patients may not be getting access to much-needed specialist care.

The charity said the census – the most detailed research to date on this part of the NHS’s workforce – looked at four roles – specialist cancer nurses, chemotherapy specialist nurses, specialist palliative care nurses, and cancer support workers.

It found vacancy rates higher than the UK rate for health and social work across all four roles.

The charity said the report highlights a “worrying trend” of specialist cancer nurses being paid in lower pay bands than in 2014, when such research was last carried out.