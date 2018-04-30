IRA’s secret investigation into German backpacker murder

An IRA unit which conducted a secret investigation into the murder of a German backpacker could hold vital clues about her killer, it can be revealed.

No one has ever been convicted over the death of Munich teenager Inga Maria Hauser in 1988.

However, republican paramilitaries considered passing information about the alleged murderer to the RUC (Royal Ulster Constabulary) at the height of the Troubles, the Press Association understands.

“They had identified somebody that was responsible from the Loughgiel area and we believe they had a debate amongst themselves about whether that information should be passed in one way or another to the police,” a source said.

Ms Hauser’s death remains among the most high profile unsolved murder cases in Northern Ireland.

The 18-year-old’s body was found dumped in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest outside Ballycastle, Co Antrim – 14 days after she was last seen alive on a ferry from Scotland.

Detectives believe a number of people may have been involved either directly or in the cover-up, and have previously said they only need fractional pieces of evidence to bring the chief suspects to justice.

A man in the rural area east of Ballymoney, Co Antrim was seen soon after the murder with scratches on his face, sparking concern in the community that he was involved.