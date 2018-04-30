- ITV Report
Journalists and police officers among 25 killed in double suicide bombings in Kabul
A double suicide bombing in central Kabul has killed at least 25 people.
Agence France-Presse chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, was among those killed.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but both Taliban and Islamic State groups are active and have repeatedly claimed attacks in Kabul.
The suicide attacks took place on Monday morning in the central Shash Darak area, which is home to Nato headquarters and a number of embassies.
The second explosion was targeted at those rushing to the scene of the attack to help the victims of the first blast.
The area has now been sealed off by police.
Marai died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of the earlier suicide attack in the capital.
The local Islamic State group affiliate and the more firmly established Taliban carry out regular attacks around the country, with the Taliban usually targeting the government and security forces and IS targeting the Shiite minority.
Both groups want to establish strict Islamic rule in Afghanistan.