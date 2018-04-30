Journalists and police officers among 25 killed in double suicide bombings in Kabul

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but both Taliban and Islamic State groups are active and have repeatedly claimed attacks in Kabul.

Agence France-Presse chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, was among those killed.

A double suicide bombing in central Kabul has killed at least 25 people.

The suicide attacks took place on Monday morning in the central Shash Darak area, which is home to Nato headquarters and a number of embassies.

The second explosion was targeted at those rushing to the scene of the attack to help the victims of the first blast.

The area has now been sealed off by police.

Marai died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of the earlier suicide attack in the capital.