Labour suspends MP John Woodcock following sexual harassment complaint

An MP has been suspended from the Labour Party after an allegation of sexual harassment was made against him.

John Woodcock, MP for Barrow and Furness, said he was aware of reports in Sunday newspapers that he is claimed to have sent inappropriate texts and emails to a former female staff member between 2014 and 2016.

Mr Woodcock, in a statement issued on April 29, added he was told in December 2017 that a complaint against him was being referred to Labour’s constitutional committee as a “potential breach of the party’s policy on sexual harassment”.