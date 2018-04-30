Pasta-heavy diet could hasten menopause, research suggests

A diet rich in oily fish could help delay the menopause, new research has found, while carbohydrates might quicken its onset. An additional daily portion of refined white pasta or rice was linked with women reaching the menopause around one-and-a-half years earlier, according to a study by the University of Leeds. However, an extra daily serving of oily fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines was associated with a delay of more than three years.

A diet rich in oily fish may help delay the natural menopause (Julien Behal/ PA) Credit: A diet rich in oily fish may help delay the natural menopause (Julien Behal/ PA)

The research, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, drew on data from around 14,000 women in the UK, and a follow-up survey four years later. More than 900 women between the ages of 40 and 65 had experienced a natural start to the menopause by that time. The average age of menopause was 51, but the researchers found certain foods were associated with its timing. As well as oily fish, a diet high in fresh legumes such as peas and beans was linked with women reaching the menopause around a year later. A higher intake of vitamin B6 and zinc also appeared to delay the onset.

