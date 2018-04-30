Possible link between mid-life anxiety and dementia, researchers say

Anxiety among the middle-aged could be linked with dementia later in life, researchers have said. An analysis of existing data found an association between moderate to severe mid-life anxiety and future incidence of the neurological disorder, according to research published in journal BMJ Open. The authors, from the University of Southampton and University College of London, said the effect of treating anxiety on the development of dementia “remains an open question”. Experts warned the results do not mean that anxiety causes dementia and should be treated with caution.

The researchers examined evidence from four studies involving nearly 30,000 people, all of which found a link between moderate to severe anxiety and dementia in later life, with a gap of at least 10 years in between diagnoses. An abnormal stress response, typical of anxiety, could speed up brain cell ageing and degeneration in the central nervous system, the authors suggest, which may increase vulnerability to dementia. They said: “Whether reducing anxiety in middle age would result in reduced risk of dementia remains an open question. “The effect of treatment of anxiety using pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies during midlife on later risk for dementia has not yet been investigated.”

