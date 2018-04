Brazilian sets world record for largest wave ever surfed

The world record for largest wave ever surfed has been broken by Rodrigo Koxa.

World Surf League judges determined that a wave which the Brazilian surfed at Nazare, Portugal in November 2017 was 80 feet (24.38 metres) high.

It broke the previous record of 78 feet (23.77 meters) set by American Garrett McNamara in 2011.

On Saturday, Koxa received an award recognising that he caught the biggest wave of the year.

He described it as "a dream come true” and encouraged his peers to “keep believing in your dreams”.