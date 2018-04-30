Sajid Javid appointed as new Home Secretary after Amber Rudd's resignation

The former Business Secretary was the bookmakers' favourite Credit: PA

Sajid Javid has been appointed as the new Home Secretary after the resignation of Amber Rudd. Ms Rudd became the fifth departure from the Cabinet since last year’s snap general election, after admitting she had “inadvertently” misled MPs over the existence of targets for removing illegal immigrants. The Hastings and Rye MP stepped down the evening before she was due to make a statement in the House of Commons on the targets and illegal migration, as she faced increasing pressure over the handling of the Windrush “scandal”.

Amber Rudd said she was resigning 'with great regret'. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Theresa May was forced into making another Cabinet reshuffle after the resignation. Mrs May said she was “very sorry” to see her successor as home secretary leave the post, while Ms Rudd’s opposite number Diane Abbott said she had “done the right thing”. Rudd was the fifth person to quit the Cabinet since the June 2017 snap general election, called by May but which cost her centre-right Conservative Party its majority in parliament. The pressure had been building on the former banker ever since the emergence of the “appalling” treatment of Caribbean immigrants to the UK between the 1940s and 1970s – the so-called Windrush generation. Concerns had been raised about the immigration status of the Windrush generation and there had been stories of people being forced to prove their near-continuous presence in the country in order to prove they were here legally.

Amber Rudd resigns as Home Secretary. Credit: PA

Ms Rudd’s decision to stand down will come as a major blow to Mrs May who publicly declared her “full confidence” in her as recently as Friday. It will also upset the delicate balance within the Cabinet between Leavers and Remainers ahead of a crucial meeting of the Brexit “war cabinet” on Wednesday to discuss Britain’s future customs relationship with the EU. Mr Javid, who is an MP for Bromsgrove in Worcestershire, is a campaigner for remain even though his ‘heart’ was for Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.