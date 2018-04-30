Shahid Khan on Wembley: 'It stays the home of English football'

Wembley will stay "the home of English football" if a bid of more than £800 million for the stadium is successful, the billionaire behind the offer says.

Shahid Khan, who currently owns Fulham FC and the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, told ITV News he understood Wembley "provokes some strong feelings".

But he insisted it would not be "unprecedented" for him to acquire the stadium, as it has been privately owned before.