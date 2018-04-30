- ITV Report
Shahid Khan on Wembley: 'It stays the home of English football'
Wembley will stay "the home of English football" if a bid of more than £800 million for the stadium is successful, the billionaire behind the offer says.
Shahid Khan, who currently owns Fulham FC and the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, told ITV News he understood Wembley "provokes some strong feelings".
But he insisted it would not be "unprecedented" for him to acquire the stadium, as it has been privately owned before.
"Our goal as stewards would be to continue the journey forward," he said.
While the revenue for England games "would be captured by [the] FA", Khan added he would look to increase the value of the stadium by making it the "global venue for entertainment and sports".