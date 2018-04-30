- ITV Report
-
UK is a staycation nation, study finds
More people plan to have a summer holiday in the UK this year rather than travel overseas, a new study finds.
Research by hotel chain Travelodge showed that almost three out of five people will have their annual summer break in this country, up by 2% on last year.
A survey of 3,000 adults revealed that one in four are taking more short breaks, averaging three this year.
Shakila Ahmed of Travelodge said the UK has become a “staycation nation”, adding: “More Britons than ever are exploring what makes Great Britain so great.
“We are seeing more Britons booking three-in-one holidays. This includes taking a city, rural and coastal break as part of a one-week holiday.”
Cornwall and Devon remain the top two destinations for UK holidays this year, said the report.