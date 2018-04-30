Weather: Cold and wet in south-east but dry and fine elsewhere

Steady rain will affect most of the south-east of England on Monday, along with strong winds from a northeasterly direction.

It will feel very cold, with temperatures here only climbing to around 7C. Elsewhere it will be mostly fine, with some cloud over the rest of England and much of Wales, but staying dry here.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will have plenty of sunshine after a cold start and perhaps a few isolated showers later in the afternoon.

Top temperature will be around 12C.