What the papers say – April 30

The departure of the Home Secretary late on Sunday evening was just in time for a number of Monday’s papers, with the potential merger between Sainsbury’s and Asda also featured. The Times leads on Ms Rudd, saying the MP was “forced out” of her cabinet role and reports the departure had come as a surprise to senior Downing Street staff.

The Daily Telegraph says Ms Rudd’s denials the Home Office did not have targets for deportation numbers were left in “tatters” by a leaked letter.

The Guardian carries a picture of the now-former Home Secretary, saying she stepped down before facing a potentially “bruising” appearance in the House of Commons.

The Financial Times carries a report on the potential merger between Sainsbury’s and Asda, saying the competition watchdog is expected to subject the deal to scrutiny.

The Metro carries the headline “Rudd quits”, saying she was accused of a cover-up on immigration removal targets in her handling of the Windrush saga.

The i also features the resignation of Ms Rudd, saying the disputed figures were due to be debated in Westminster on Monday.

The Independent says Ms Rudd’s departure creates a “series” of headaches for Downing Street, including maintaining the so-called Brexit balance in the cabinet.

The Daily Mirror calls Ms Rudd’s resignation “sensational”, with one Liberal Democrat MP telling the paper the Conservative party was in “total chaos”.

The Sun leads with an investigation into YouTube with the paper claiming the video-sharing site has guides to home abortions.

The Daily Mail leads on Ms Rudd leaving after battling to save her job over several days.

The Daily Express reports Theresa May could face a vote of no confidence unless she “stands firm” on migration from the EU post-Brexit.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star leads on Ant McPartlin who is reportedly looking to return to TV screens on I’m A Celeb.