Britons could wake up to a touch of frost after a soggy start to the week in which heavy rain and strong winds battered parts of the UK.

One man died after being washed into a harbour in Ramsgate, Kent, along with two others, as what the RNLI described as “atrocious” weather conditions hit the south east.

Fallen trees blocked roads in Kent, East Anglia and parts of London, and rising flood water also saw some have to be plucked from their vehicles by emergency services.

In the 24 hours from 9pm on Sunday to 9pm on Monday, Lenham in Kent saw the largest amount of rainfall with 57.8 mm recorded – more than the monthly 49mm average, the Met Office said.

With yellow rain and wind weather warnings in place for much of Monday across the south east, gusts of 54mph were recorded in Langdon Bay, Kent and 48mph in Donna Nook, Lincolnshire.

Meteorologist Sarah Kent said the eastwards moving band of heavy rain and strong winds look set to have cleared the Norwich coast by 4am.

“It means that by the time we get to dawn (on Tuesday) it is actually going to be dry across the whole nation,” she said.