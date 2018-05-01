Charlie Gard parents tell Alfie Evans family to be ‘proud of their son’

The parents of Charlie Gard have told ITV News that Alfie Evans’ family to be “proud of their son” after he passed away on Saturday.

Alfie suffered with a terminal degenerative neurological condition and was at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates endured a similar experience last year when they lost their legal battle to take their terminally ill baby Charlie to the United States for experimental treatment.

Mr Gard said: “They should be proud of their son – just as I am of Charlie. Thousands of people around the world have been engaged in Charlie’s and Alfie’s story and people have fallen in love with the two boys and they’ve not even met them.

“You can only imagine us as parents how much we love them – so just be proud.”