Chilly start to the day with sun breaking through

Tuesday will see a chilly start, with a touch of frost in many northern parts, but this means there'll also be sunny spells for many through the morning.

It will remain bright in the east through the afternoon, with just a few isolated showers possible later.

It's a different story in the west, with cloud, strong winds and rain spreading across Northern Ireland before midday, and with this wet and windy weather moving into other western areas by late afternoon.

Maximum temperatures today 15C.