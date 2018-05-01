Family of Briton killed in the Gambia seek Boris Johnson’s help over court case

The sister of a man stabbed to death by a burglar in the Gambia fears his killer could walk free amid a court “shambles” that has seen the case adjourned 44 times.

Briton Jack Kenley was repeatedly knifed by an intruder as he was waking up at his home in Kotu in August 2015.

His accused killer was found hiding behind a door and told police he had murdered the 52-year-old as he searched for money to steal.

Court proceedings have been dogged by delays and, almost three years later, Mr Kenley’s sister Elaine Kellett, 52, from Maidstone, Kent, fears she may never get justice.

Calling on Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to intervene, she said: “My brother was stabbed to death in his own home yet we have been waiting three years for justice and there is no sign of that happening any time soon.

“After fighting for justice for this long and experiencing over 44 adjournments to my brother’s case, I am calling on Boris Johnson to step in and help us. Jack was a British citizen but it feels like he has been forgotten and there is a very real chance that his killer could walk free.

“He admitted killing my brother but that was deemed inadmissible, and he is suddenly considered a child despite saying that he was 18 to officers when he was arrested.

“It is a shambles and the state prosecutor seems unwilling to appeal either of those things. That is why I am begging Mr Johnson to look at the case and see if there is anything he can do to help.”

During the court proceedings, the accused killer’s “confession” has been deemed inadmissible and there has been confusion over his age.

At first he told police that he was 18 but later a bone test suggested he is 17 and should therefore be tried as a child. Lawyers for Mr Kenley’s family want a second, independent test carried out to check the result.

Father-of-four Mr Kenley was living in Bedfont, West London, when was he was introduced to a Gambian woman, Fatou Sarjo Kenley, and the pair married.

In 2009 he moved to the Gambia to be with her and Mr Kenley and his wife, who was working for the country’s armed forces, had their own home built on land in Kotu.