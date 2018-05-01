Arson attack which killed four sleeping children 'triggered by feud'

Four sleeping children were murdered after being trapped in their bedrooms when their house was torched with petrol bombs in the dead of night, a court has heard. Zak Bolland, 23, launched the fatal attack after being involved in a feud with the victims’ 16-year-old brother Kyle Pearson, a jury at Manchester Crown Court was told. Bolland along with David Worrall, 25, removed a fence panel from the garden of Pearson’s home, smashed a kitchen window and tossed in two lit petrol bombs, it is alleged. One landed near the stairs, blocking the only exit to the ground floor and trapping the victims upstairs as flames engulfed the three bedroom mid-terrace house on Jackson Street, Walkden, Greater Manchester.

Zak Bolland, David Worrall and Courtney Brierley all deny murder. Credit: Court artist

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother, Brandon, aged eight and sister, Lacie, aged seven, sleeping in a front bedroom, all perished in the blaze, started at around 5am on December 11 last year. “Their apparently lifeless bodies were recovered by the firefighters who attended and battled their way through the heat, smoke and flames,” Paul Reid QC, prosecuting, told the court. Their mother, Michelle Pearson, 35, was rescued along with her youngest daughter, Lia, aged three, who died in hospital two days later. Kyle Pearson, who had been feuding with Bolland, managed to escape along with a friend, Bobby Harris, who was also staying at the house. The teen saw the light from his sister Demi’s mobile phone at the window before she coughed in the thick smoke then appeared to fall away from the window, the court heard.

Demi Pearson also died during the fire. Credit: PA

The firebombing was the culmination of a series of tit-for-tat attacks between Bolland and Kyle Pearson, Mr Reid told the jury of five women and seven men as the prosecution opened the case at the start of the trial, which is scheduled to last up to six weeks. Bolland and Kyle Pearson had been friends until the accused’s Ford Focus was set on fire around November 25 last year, about two weeks before the fatal attack, and he blamed the teenager. The defendant demanded £500, sending harassing text messages, including one demanding: “Fire letter box I want my my £500.” Both sides launched attacks, breaking windows in each other’s homes with Bolland threatening to fire bomb Kyle’s house, the court heard. The threat led Mrs Pearson to call police on November 26 and as a result the fire service fitted a letter box cover. But due to an “apparent misunderstanding” police decided to take no action against Bolland for smashing windows at Mrs Pearson’s home – and days later he was back, “laughing” that he had escaped police action and shouting “Grass”, the court heard. Mrs Pearson again called police and asked for a restraining order but two days before her children were murdered, her bin was set on fire and the word “Grass” was spray-painted on her house.

The house in Walkden was completely gutted during the blaze. Credit: PA