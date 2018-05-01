Harry and Meghan 'look lovingly into each other's eyes' on royal wedding coin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feature on a new coin commemorating the royal wedding.

Harry and the American star sat for the portraits used on the Royal Mint souvenir and are depicted "looking lovingly into each other’s eyes".

It is Ms Markle’s first appearance on a UK coin by the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint revealed: "Following the announcement of their engagement, the Royal Mint was granted a private sitting with Prince Harry and Meghan at Kensington Palace.

"The setting of their meeting was relaxed and informal, which is reflected in the portrait of the couple.

"The pair can be seen looking lovingly into each other's eyes and highlights the easy familiarity and connection between the royal duo."