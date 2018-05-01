Italian police tell Liverpool fans travelling to Rome: You’ll be safe – as long as you 'respect the rules'

Liverpool fans travelling to Rome for the Champions League semi-final will be safe if they ”respect the rules”, an Italian police chief has said.

The football club’s first leg 5-2 win over AS Roma was marred by an attack before the game which left supporter Sean Cox with serious head injuries and in a coma.

Two men have been charged in connection with the attack.

Ahead of Wednesday's match, the Foreign Office has issued advice to fans, saying it is “strongly recommended” they take the free shuttle buses to the game rather than walk to the Stadio Olimpico, while a ban on drinking alcohol in the street is also in force in the city centre and around the stadium.