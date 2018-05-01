Key announcements from Facebook’s F8 conference

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has spoken of the platform taking a “broader view of its responsibilities”, as the social network announced a range of new features.

Speaking at the company’s annual F8 developer conference, Mr Zuckerberg addressed Facebook’s ongoing data privacy scandal as well as outlined other new tools across its range of services.

Here are the major announcements from the event.

– Clear History

A new feature being built, Clear History is Facebook’s latest attempt to reinforce data privacy. The feature will enable users to see the websites and apps that send Facebook data when they use them, and delete this information from their account.

It is similar to clear history tools already available in web browsers to erase a user’s footpath across the internet.

Users will also have the option to turn off Facebook’s ability to store any more of this information in the future.

– Dating

As a new way to build “meaningful relationships” on the platform, Facebook also announced plans to introduce a dating service.