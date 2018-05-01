Lion mauls British wildlife park owner Mike Hodge at South African sanctuary

A British wildlife park owner is recovering in hospital after he was mauled by a lion when he entered its enclosure.

Bystanders filming the encounter captured the moment that the big cat suddenly turned on Mike Hodge, grabbing him and pulling him to the ground as the keeper tried to flee.

The footage records screaming from onlookers and shots ringing out as the lion drags him towards bushes at Marakele Animal Sanctuary in Thabazimbi, South Africa.

South African Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said that Mr Hodge suffered neck and jaw wounds in the attack on Monday.

“The owner was immediately taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is currently recuperating,” he added.

It is understood that the lion was killed.