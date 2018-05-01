Mark Zuckerberg to discuss data scandals at Facebook’s F8 conference

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is expected to address the recent data privacy scandals that have engulfed the company on Tuesday, as he makes his first public appearance since being questioned by the US Congress.

He will deliver the opening keynote at the company’s F8 developer conference in California, the annual event that brings together developers and engineers who work with the social network giant.

The event will be used as a stage to share more information on the firm’s plans to improve the service in the wake of criticism over its data privacy policies.

The number of product announcements due to be made at the event are expected be scaled back however, as the company looks to instead rebuild trust with users.