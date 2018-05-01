Peers warned against 'thwarting' will of the people after Brexit defeats

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said there is no form of customs partnership with the European Union that “could ever be acceptable” as he warned peers against thwarting the will of the people. In a fresh blow to Theresa May’s Brexit plans, the House of Lords voted to give Parliament a decisive say on the outcome of the negotiations. Dr Fox suggested peers were using a “backdoor mechanism” to delay exit from the EU “indefinitely”. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We can’t have a situation where the clearly expressed will of the people in a referendum is thwarted by effectively procedural devices that would keep us in the EU indefinitely.” He added: “I think there is quite a big debate now about whether the unelected House can actually thwart the view of the British electorate in a referendum and what’s been happening in terms of the legislation coming from the House of Commons.”

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox suggested the House of Lords was trying to delay exit from the EU 'indefinitely'. Credit: PA

Dr Fox denied that a string of parliamentary defeats being inflicted on the Government would eventually force it into accepting that the UK would have to be part of some form of customs union with the EU. He said: “If we were in a customs union with the European Union we would have to accept what the EU negotiated in terms of market access to the UK without the UK having a voice. “That’s worse than the position in which we found ourselves today in the European Union.” “I don’t think there is a customs union that could ever be acceptable,” he added. “If we are in a customs union of any sort we will have less ability to shape Britain’s future than we have today. That is not what the public voted for.” Dr Fox refused to say whether he would quit if Mrs May changed course, adding: “Getting no answer you can draw your own inferences.”

Dr Fox suggested peers were using a 'backdoor mechanism' to delay exit from the EU 'indefinitely'. Credit: PA