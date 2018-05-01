- ITV Report
Pesky pelicans crash a university graduation ceremony
Two pelicans stole the show at a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University in California on Saturday.
The entire spectacle of the surprise appearance was caught on camera.
In the video, the pair of long-beaked birds soared over the ceremony before plunging into the audience.
One particularly pesky pelican appeared to have landed on a guest’s lap and caused quite the stir in the crowd.
It then took a stroll on the red carpet as school officials shooed it away.