Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Pesky pelicans crash a university graduation ceremony

Two pelicans stole the show at a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University in California on Saturday.

The entire spectacle of the surprise appearance was caught on camera.

In the video, the pair of long-beaked birds soared over the ceremony before plunging into the audience.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

One particularly pesky pelican appeared to have landed on a guest’s lap and caused quite the stir in the crowd.

It then took a stroll on the red carpet as school officials shooed it away.