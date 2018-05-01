Artist who created the iconic Playboy bunny logo dies aged 93

The artist who created the iconic Playboy bunny logo has died at age 93.

Magazine designer Art Paul, the original art director for Playboy Magazine, said it took him only an hour to complete the design.

He died of pneumonia on Saturday at a Chicago-area hospital, according to his wife, Suzanne Seed.

Mr Paul was a freelance illustrator when he started working with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner as the magazine’s first employee in the 1950s.

He also hired artists to create illustrations for Playboy, including Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol and Shel Silverstein.

Mr Paul was the magazine’s art director until he retired in 1982.