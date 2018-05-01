Reforms to tackle childhood obesity were ‘blown up’ by Brexit, says Jamie Oliver

Healthy food reforms were “blown up” by Brexit and then pushed out by Theresa May, Jamie Oliver has said. The celebrity chef called on the Government to take a “sterner” approach to tackling childhood obesity and called for a ban on TV junk food advertising to be extended to 9pm. Praising the introduction of the sugar tax on drinks containing more than 5g of sugar per 100ml, and responding to claims that actions such as this risked turning the country into a "nanny state", the 42-year-old responded that the nation's children "need a good nanny". He told ITV News: "The concept of public health protecting the masses is really important, and yes, you can say 'nanny state', but we are in a time right now when British kids need a good nanny, and they need love, protection, and really it's about the concept of what are we going to do to help them have a more productive, longer, healthier life?"

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Oliver called for a "multi-pronged strategy" from the Government and businesses to tackle obesity levels, including setting targets on fats, salt and sugar in foods, rethinking the advertising of food, increasing knowledge about food, and making healthier choices cheaper and more accessible. Speaking to ITV News, he reiterated that there was "hope" pointing to the reduction of additives in foods in recent years. On Tuesday afternoon, the chef is to give evidence alongside Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall to MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee. Oliver has previously faced criticism over comments he made about families eating chips and cheese out of Styrofoam containers in front of a large television. Asked about the remarks, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’ve learnt a lot in 15 years and when I talk to a lot of people I have tried very, very hard to get my hands dirty, work in the most unhealthy parts of the towns.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Oliver had pushed for former prime minister David Cameron to introduce reforms to tackle childhood obesity but accused successor Mrs May of halting progress. The Commons session comes ahead of the next chapter of the Government’s Childhood Obesity: A Plan For Action, which is expected later in 2018. He said:”What we need is an environmental change where everyone does their bit, civic, government, business, the home. “I worked with Mr Cameron within his group to formulate chapter one, which of course, with Brexit and everything that happened got blown up. “Mrs May took over, they pushed it out.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.