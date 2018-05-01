Royal Bank of Scotland to close 162 branches and slash nearly 800 jobs

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close 162 branches in England and Wales, resulting in 792 job losses.

The lender, still 72% owned by the taxpayer, said the move was linked to it not having to sell its Williams & Glyn business.

As a result, the group has branches in close proximity to each other and is seeking to reduce overlap.

RBS said: “Following a review of the branch network in England and Wales a decision has been taken to close 162 Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

“As a result of this process, around 792 roles will be made redundant, and we will seek to support our colleagues with the option to leave on a voluntary basis.”

Last year, RBS avoided the compulsory sale of Williams & Glyn, which had been ordered by regulators as part of the bank’s obligations under state aid rules following its £45 billion Government bailout at the height of the financial crisis.

Instead, RBS will put up money to be shared among so-called “challenger banks” to help them better compete with bigger players.