South Korea dismantles propaganda and K-pop loudspeakers at border

South Korea has dismantled huge loudspeakers used to blare anti-Pyongyang broadcasts and K-pop songs from its border with North Korea. The move came as the South’s President asked the United Nations (UN) to observe the North’s planned closing of its nuclear testing site. The dismantling of dozens of South Korean loudspeakers was in line with reconciliation steps the leaders of the rival Koreas set at their historic summit last Friday. Before the summit, both Koreas had halted propaganda broadcasts along the 154-mile (248km) long border, as tensions between the two countries began to thaw, but following the meeting the dismantling got underway. The broadcasts had begun in 2016 when tensions rose sharply after the North’s fourth nuclear test. Seoul broadcast criticism of the North’s abysmal human rights conditions, world news and weather forecasts, as well as K-pop songs. While the North broadcast anti-South messages and praise for its own political system.

A loudspeaker is dismantled. Credit: Kim Hong-Ji/AP

South Korean media reported that Seoul detected signs that North Korea was taking similar steps on Tuesday, but the defence ministry said it could not confirm the report. It remains unclear if the reconcilliation measures agreed at Friday's meeting could bring permanent peace between the two countries because no major breakthrough in the North Korean nuclear standoff was produced after the Korean summit. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has suspended nuclear and missile tests, and placed his nuclear programme up for negotiation, but scepticism lingers about how serious he is and what disarmament steps he would eventually take.

As well as propaganda, the speakers also broadcast K-pop. Credit: Kim Hong-Ji/AP

Some experts say Mr Kim’s sincerity would be tested during his planned meeting with President Donald Trump in what would be the first-ever North Korea-US summit talks since the end of their fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. Mr Trump said on Monday he likes the idea of going to the southern side of Panmunjom, the place for the Korean summit, to meet Mr Kim, though he said Singapore was also under consideration. He said on Saturday that his meeting with Mr Kim could happen in the next three to four weeks. During Friday’s summit, Mr Kim told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he would shut down his country’s only known nuclear testing site in May and allow outside experts and journalists to watch the process. Mr Kim also said he would be willing to give up his nuclear programmes if the United States commits to a formal end to the Korean War and a pledge not to attack the North, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

North Korea broadcast messages praising its political system. Credit: Kim Hong-Ji/AP