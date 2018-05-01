Inside the historic chapel of St George where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry

When Meghan Markle walks into St George’s Chapel on her wedding day she will be entering the royal history books. The California-born former actress, best known for her role in the legal drama Suits, will tie the knot in an historic setting. The huge vaulted ceilings make this an impressive building with stained-glass windows from the early 16th century. The window above the West Door where Ms Markle will enter the chapel with her bridal party is 11 metres high with 75 panes of glass.

Stained glass windows in St George's chapel Credit: ITV News

The College of St George in Windsor (a college was the term for a group of clergy and laity who lived and worked together) was founded by King Edward III in 1348. It was Edward IV who commissioned the building work 1475 but it was not until 53 years later – when King Henry VIII was on the throne – that the building was completed. And it is the tomb of Henry VIII over which Ms Markle must walk before she reaches Prince Harry. In fact, the Quire – in the centre of the chapel – is the final resting place of some significant figures in British royal history. Henry VIII shares his tomb with one of his six wives, Jane Seymour, as well as King Charles I – who was placed here after being executed at the end of the English Civil war in 1649. As the couple are married by the Archbishop of Canterbury, they will be standing beneath a wooden oriel window from which Catherine of Aragon, Henry VIII’s first wife, used to watch services.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot in an historic setting Credit: ITV News

It’s a place of worship which also means a lot to Prince Harry’s grandmother, The Queen. It is the final resting place for the Queen’s mother and father, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. Princess Margaret’s ashes are also kept next to them. Meghan’s future father-in-law also had a service of dedication here on the day he married Camilla, now Duchess of Cornwall. And if all that wasn’t enough British history for Meghan Markle to contend with, her last steps as a single woman take her over a plaque dedicated to King George III – the final King of her homeland, America.

