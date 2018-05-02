Brexit ‘war cabinet’ to hold crunch meeting to thrash out customs deal

Theresa May’s “Brexit war cabinet” is meeting on Wednesday to try to thrash out a way forward on the divisive issue of customs arrangements after EU withdrawal.

Unconfirmed reports on Tuesday night said that Chancellor Philip Hammond has thrown his weight behind a customs partnership proposal thought to be favoured by the Prime Minister but branded “cretinous” by critics.

The European Research Group (ERG) of eurosceptic Tory MPs has sent Mrs May a report detailing its opposition to the plan, developed by her representative in Brexit talks, Olly Robbins.

With customs arrangements emerging as the key stumbling block to a deal on EU withdrawal, the issue has the potential to split the Cabinet, where Brexiteers like Boris Johnson and Liam Fox seeking freedom to strike new trade deals are pitted against others who fear barriers to commerce in Europe.

Downing Street has been privately warned that a customs partnership could collapse the Government, as committed Brexiteers on the Tory backbenches regard it as unacceptable as it would deliver “Brexit in name only”.

Although the European Commission has said it wants a solution for the Irish border by its upcoming summit in June, there is no requirement on Mrs May to come to a final decision at Wednesday’s meeting of the Brexit strategy and negotiations sub-committee.

It was widely expected that she may seek to stave off potential resignations by keeping all options open.