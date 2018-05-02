Civilian on motorbike killed in UK drone strike targeting IS in Syria

An RAF drone strike against Islamic State forces in eastern Syria has "unintentionally" resulted in a civilian fatality, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has said.

In a statement, Mr Williamson confirmed that the "deeply regrettable" incident had occurred after the individual crossed into the strike area on a motorbike moments before the blast on 26th March.

It is the first time that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed a civilian casualty during Britain's campaign against the terror group in Iraq and Syria.

Three IS fighters were also killed by the precision Hellfire missile as they drove in the Syrian Euphrates valley, the MoD reported.

The attack was carried out by an RAF Reaper drone, which had been tracking the trio.

The Defence Secretary has said that it was one of more than 1,600 air strikes carried out against IS targets by the RAF in Iraq and Syria.