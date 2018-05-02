Data firm Cambridge Analytica closing down following Facebook scandal

Political analysis firm Cambridge Analytica has announced it is closing down following the scandal that involved data being harvested from millions of Facebook accounts.

The company admitted making mistakes over the misuse of data from Facebook accounts but said it had "unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully."

Despite the company's efforts to "correct the record", it said it had been "vilified for activities that are not only legal, but also widely accepted as a standard component of online advertising in both the political and commercial arenas."

The move comes in the wake of rising legal costs in the Facebook investigation, and the loss of clients following revelations about the firm in March.

The firm was linked to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2016 and the Leave.EU campaign of the same year.

It used a personality test app called "yourdigitallife" to harvest data from up to 87 million users in order to create user specific adverts.