Fortnite: The latest fad or dangerously addictive?

Online shooting game Fortnite is said to be the most addictive game of all time, but is it dangerously addictive?

The free-to-download game, which involves up to 100 players competing in a battle royal-style last man standing match, has been downloaded more than 40 million times worldwide.

Child safety experts say parents should be aware of the potential dangers, not least because it takes away from precious study time.

Andy Burrows, from kid's charity NSPCC, said: "We know that one in four children have been contacted by someone that they don't know on apps sites and games.

"With fortnite we know that communication, through voice chat and text chat, is an integral part of the game experience and that's why it's really important that parents are aware of the risks of this game."