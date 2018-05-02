‘Gangster’ Peppa Pig targeted by Chinese web censors

Cherubic cartoon character Peppa Pig has become an unlikely target of China’s censors as fans use her likeness in rap videos and gangster-style tattoos.

The British character’s subversive alter ego has made her a viral hit but also the target of government workers who police the internet.

Searches with the hashtag #PeppaPig turned up no hits on Wednesday on Douyin, a popular video app.

The catchphrase “Get a tattoo of Peppa Pig, give a round of applause to ‘gangsters'” was also not searchable on Weibo.

The microblogging platform said it was acting “in accordance with relevant legal regulations”.