Grand Canyon helicopter victim mistaken for brother due to extent of injuries

A fatal helicopter crash left two brothers so badly burned investigators mistakenly identified their remains, an autopsy report has revealed.

Stuart and Jason Hill, 30 and 32, suffered burns to 100% of their bodies after the Airbus EC130 B4 plummeted into a ball of fire shortly before sunset at the Grand Canyon on February 10.

The pair had been sitting together in the aircraft before the crash which killed five Britons in the Arizona tourist attraction.

“After the remains were returned to England, DNA testing established the identity of these remains as being those of Stuart Andrew Hill”, reads one autopsy from Mohave County medical examiner’s office.

Both reports described the brothers’ remains as being so badly burned that neither man was “identifiable by physical features”.