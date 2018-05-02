Hospital first in UK to introduce pioneering liver transplant technology

A hospital has become the first in the UK to bring state-of-the-art liver transplant technology into routine practice. Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge will use machine perfusion, a process which can keep a liver “alive” outside the body for up to 24 hours by maintaining it at body temperature. The technology allows doctors to test how well a liver is functioning before transplant, boosting the chances the procedure will be a success. Addenbrooke’s has become the only liver transplant centre in the UK to use the perfusion technique as part of its standard clinical practice.

The announcement comes exactly 50 years after the first liver transplant in Europe was performed at the hospital. Professor Sir Roy Calne, who led the pioneering procedure on May 2 1968, said the machine was a “big step” and advanced liver transplantation from “something very, very uncertain”. He told the Press Association: “It is a big step and it will become a bigger step as more experience is accumulated on how to use the machine, and how much the machine can make a bad liver that’s damaged better for transplantation.” Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT) has launched an appeal to raise £250,000 to run the machine, which has been in development for more than 20 years. Some equipment used by the normothermic machine must be replaced for every patient, with each set of consumables costing around £4,500.

Professor Chris Watson, a transplant consultant at the hospital, said the machine was the “next important step forward in liver transplantation”. Livers are usually stored in ice and a preservation solution in an “average picnic box”, where they can be kept for 12 to 14 hours before transplant, he said. Those less suitable for transplant do not tolerate the cold and may deteriorate. “Once we take it out, we tidy it up to transplant it,” Prof Watson said. “Normally we would put it straight in the patient and we would hope that whatever happened in the ice storage period of time hadn’t upset it too much.” The new machine can “mimic the transplant”, supplying the organ with oxygenated blood, medication and nutrients and performing tests to check how it will function. It will be particularly useful for testing livers which may have been deemed too risky and unsuitable for transplant, and will enable more patients to undergo the procedure.

