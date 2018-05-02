450,000 women missed out on breast screening due to NHS errors

Some 450,000 women aged between 68 and 71 in England missed out on a final routine breast screening appointment before their 70th birthday due to an IT failure to send invitations. In a statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said there had been a "serious" error. He said that early estimates indicated that 135-270 women "had their lives shortened." "Tragically, there are likely to be some people in this group who would have been alive today if the failure had not happened," he said. Mr Hunt apologised "wholeheartedly and unreservedly for the suffering caused" and promised an independent review of the NHS breast screening programme. "As well as apologising to the families affected, we would wish to offer any further advice they might find helpful including the process by which we can establish whether the missed scan is a likely cause of death and compensation is therefore payable," Mr Hunt said.

Breast screening uptake has fallen after a peak in 2010. Credit: PA

The error occurred in 2009 but only came to light in January this year. An estimated 309,000 women affected by the error are still alive. All those living within the UK who are registered with a GP will be contacted before the end of May, with the first 65,000 letters going out this week. The letters will tell women under 75 they will automatically be sent an invitation to a catch-up screening, and those aged 72 and over will be given access to a helpline to decide whether a screening is appropriate for their particular situation. The Health Secretary said Scotland uses a different IT system and while the systems in Wales and Northern Ireland are similar "neither believe they are affected". Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, with around 150 diagnoses every day - accounting for 15% of all new cancer cases. Breast screening uptake in the UK has fallen slightly since 2010/11. This is despite screening being the most effective at diagnosing breast cancer at an early stage. Women in England between the ages of 50 and 70 are currently automatically invited for breast cancer screening every three years as the likelihood increases with age. Breast cancer survival is improving and has doubled in the last 40 years in the UK. Around two-thirds (65%) of women diagnosed with breast cancer in England and Wales survive their disease for twenty years or more.

Women affected by the IT error will be informed by the end of the month. Credit: PA

Emma Greenwood, Cancer Research UK's director of policy and public affairs, said: "It's very concerning to learn that so many women have not received an invitation to screening over a prolonged period of time. "If you suspect you have been directly affected by this or if you are over 50 and haven't had a mammogram in the last three years and would like one, the NHS Choices website provides further information and the option to contact your local unit to book an appointment." "It's worth remembering that many breast cancers are still found by women themselves, outside of the screening programme, so if you notice any unusual changes in your breast, see your GP straight away."