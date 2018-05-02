Kensington Palace says thanks for Princess Charlotte’s birthday messages

Kensington Palace has thanked the public for their “lovely” birthday messages to Princess Charlotte as the royal youngster celebrates turning three. Charlotte, who is getting used to being a big sister to Prince Louis, is marking her big day privately with her family. The palace tweeted: “Wishing a happy third birthday to Princess Charlotte – thank you all for your lovely messages!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The royal family’s Twitter account was among those congratulating the princess, saying: “Wishing HRH Princess Charlotte a very Happy 3rd Birthday!” Other messages came from the Goring Hotel, where Charlotte’s mother the Duchess of Cambridge spent the night before her wedding in 2011. The luxury hotel in central London tweeted: “She stole our hearts last week waving from the steps and now we are celebrating her birthday – The Goring wishes Princess Charlotte a Very Happy 3rd Birthday!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

No official photograph has been released to mark the occasion as Charlotte has only just been seen in public. She delighted royal fans by waving and leading her father the Duke of Cambridge up the steps of the Lindo Wing when she was taken to meet her new sibling for the first time last week. The British High Commission in India, other high commissions around the world, and the Royal Yacht Britannia also sent celebratory messages to the fourth in line to the throne.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The charity East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), of which Kate is patron, said: “Wishing a very Happy 3rd Birthday to Princess Charlotte, daughter of our royal patron HRH, The Duchess of Cambridge.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Charlotte is now the Cambridges’ middle child following the arrival of Prince Louis. The past year saw another big change for Charlotte when she started nursery school. She attends Willcocks Nursery School, close to her Kensington Palace home. Charlotte is expected to take a starring role as flower girl or bridesmaid when her uncle Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle in just over two weeks’ time.

Charlotte at the wedding of Pippa Middleton. Credit: PA

She has already been a bridesmaid for aunt Pippa Middleton, who wed last May. The princess has a reputation for being feisty compared to her older brother Prince George.

Charlotte during an official trip to Germany. Credit: pa

Her great-grandmother the Queen remarked how Charlotte likes to look after George, and the Duchess of Cambridge has told how the princess is “the one in charge”. Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, at 8.34am on Saturday May 2 2015, weighing 8lbs 3oz. Charlotte is a great-great-great-great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria.