Lawyer: Mueller team floated possible subpoena for Trump

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team raised the prospect of issuing a grand jury subpoena to compel President Donald Trump to testify as part of the Russia probe, the president’s former lawyer has said. Lawyer John Dowd told The Associated Press that Mr Mueller’s team broached the subject in March during a meeting with Mr Trump’s legal team while they were negotiating the terms of a possible interview with the president. The meeting marked the first time the special counsel’s office raised the possibility of compelling mr Trump to testify as part of the ongoing investigation. Mr Mueller is probing not only Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates but possible obstruction of justice by Mr Trump. Mr Dowd’s comments come more than a month after he resigned from the legal team, and they provide a new window into the nature of the Trump legal team’s interactions with the special counsel, who the president has increasingly tried to undermine through public attacks. On Tuesday, Mr Trump said it was “disgraceful” that a list of proposed questions drafted in response to Mr Mueller’s negotiations with the legal team was “leaked” to the news media.

The New York Times late on Monday published around four dozen questions compiled by Mr Trump’s lawyers during negotiations with mr Mueller’s investigators earlier this year over the prospect of a presidential interview. Mr Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, whether Mr Trump’s campaign was involved and if the president obstructed justice after the campaign. The Times report said Mr Trump’s lawyers compiled the questions into a list and that document was “provided to The Times by a person outside Mr Trump’s legal team”. The questions range from Mr Trump’s motivations for firing FBI director James Comey a year ago to contacts Mr Trump’s campaign had with Russians. Although Mr Mueller’s team has indicated to Mr Trump’s lawyers that he is not considered a target, investigators remain interested in whether the president’s actions constitute obstruction of justice and want to interview him about several episodes in office. They have not yet made a decision about an interview. Mr Trump lawyer’s Jay Sekulow declined to comment to the AP, as did White House lawyer Ty Cobb. In his tweet, Mr Trump said there were “no questions on Collusion” and, as he as many times before, called Mr Mueller’s investigation a “Russian witch hunt”. He said collusion with the Russians “never existed”.

In a second tweet, Mr Trump said: “It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened.”

